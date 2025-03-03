HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Will Uorfi Do Next?

By REDIFF STYLE
March 03, 2025 10:09 IST

Uorfi stands out in the sea of social media influencers not just for her bold fashion but also for her determination to rebel against societal norms.

Popular on reality shows as well, she is back with a new series based on dating called Engaged on Jio Hotstar.

Uorfi

IMAGE: Corset with striped pyjamas? Uorfi makes this unusual combination work with her signature pout and trendy ear-cuffs. All photographs: Kind courtesy Uorfi/Instagram

 

Uorfi

IMAGE: She showcases rich Indian textiles and embroidery in a multi-coloured Rajasthani ensemble, statement jewellery featuring a borla maangtikka and an elaborately embroidered handbag.

 

Uorfi

IMAGE: Dripping in pearls, Uorfi is here to stay and slay.

 

Uorfi

IMAGE: She's dressed to the nines in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's hipster sari.

 

Uorfi

IMAGE: Uorfi, the bold beach babe, shows her colour blocking skills in this peppy attire.

 

Uorfi

IMAGE: She looks like a piece of art in this red hot number.

 

Uorfi

IMAGE: Uorfi sizzles in her electric blue swimsuit.

Uorfi

REDIFF STYLE
