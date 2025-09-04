Natalia's Bikini Moments

Polish model and actor Natalia Janoszek is one of the cutest participants in Bigg Boss 19.

She has been inspiring her fellow housemates by sharing secrets about her healthy lifestyle.

Her svelte bikini pics are proof of her discipline.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Natalia Janoszek/Instagram

Natalia, who has participated in several beauty pageants, including Miss Multiverse Poland in 2022, chills in a black and gold bikini.

On Bigg Boss 19, the model-turned-actor who was last seen in Housefull 5 spoke about the importance of making healthy food choices alongside working out at the gym. Here she is, soaking in the sun and getting her daily dose of Vitamin D.

Doesn't she look stunning in this colourful printed bikini?

Her washboard abs and animal print bikini are pure inspo for anyone who wants to ace the beachwear game.

She gets the temperature soaring with that translucent cover-up.