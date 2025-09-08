HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Malaika, Ananya Scorch The Red Carpet

Malaika, Ananya Scorch The Red Carpet

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
September 08, 2025
September 08, 2025 15:25 IST

The hottest winners and styles from the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2025.

The Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025 at the JW Marriott hotel in Mumbai was attended by Bollywood's elite.

Here's a roundup of the most fashion-forward looks and the winners who stole the spotlight:

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

At 51, Malaika Arora, who won the 'Fit and Fabulous' title at the event, continues to give style inspo to girls half her age.

Her white gown featured 3D sculpted roses and leaves making it a statement piece.

 

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

'Youth Icon (female)' winner Ananya Panday sparkled in a bodycon gown by Kresha Bajaj with intricate side cut-out detailing.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

The Most Desirable (female) Tamannaah opted for a textured red gown.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Taapsee Pannu, known for her experimental looks and performances both on and off screen, won the 'Dare To Be Different' title.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Speaking of fit and fabulous stars, Mandira Bedi's recent appearance is proof that she can pull off versatile styles with grace.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Radhika Madan was aptly named the 'Quirky Fashionista'.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

And the 'Red Carpet Look of the Year (female)' goes to...Alaya F.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Sanjana Sanghi dazzled in a mirrorwork bralette blouse paired with a black sari.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Daisy Shah stole the spotlight in a daring slit gown.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Nitanshi Goel, who bagged the title for 'Emerging Face of Fashion', made a stunning appearance in a custom red gown designed by Gauri and Nainika.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Palak Tiwari opted for a purple velvet gown styled with minimal accessories.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Preeti Jhangiani wore a bright red sari with golden elephant motifs.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Rekha received the award for the 'Glamour and Style Icon of All Times'.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Surveen Chawla! Everything about her look for the evening was bold.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025

Neena Gupta owned the title 'Woman of Style and Substance'. The addition of red bangles and clutch to her black and gold look adds a vibrant contrast to her modern look.

