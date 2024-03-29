Dhanya, The Girl With The Beautiful Smile

Dhanya Balakrishna is just like us.

On holidays, she'll dash around in denims and a loose tee shirt.

At home, she keeps things comfy in strappy, printed dresses.

But when it comes to weddings and festivals, she'll make sure she does justice to her traditional getup.

The south Indian actor who starred in Laal Salaam and Rapid Action Mission, chooses simple fashion hacks to elevate her style game.

IMAGE: How adorable she looks in this purple-green combo!

Kohl-clad eyes, a tinge of pink on her lips and the stone bindi just elevates the look, doesn't it?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhanya Balakrishna/Instagram

IMAGE: Vivid in crimson!

Take a cue on how to strike a pose indoors with oversized shades.

IMAGE: White pants never go out of style and she brings in the contrast with the maroon high-neck top.

Cheers to a fresh face minus the make-up.

IMAGE: This layered look screams 'fun'.

IMAGE: Take a sari and convert it into a dress. Don't hesitate to wear a bindi if you feel like it.

IMAGE: She gives off take-me-home-to-your-mom kind of vibes in a sari.

IMAGE: If that purple dress doesn't have you in a daze, that smile definitely will.

IMAGE: For her, holidays are more about having fun rather than going that extra style mile -- even if it means clipping your hair accessory to your top for safety :) (we've all been there, done that a million times!)