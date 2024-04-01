Sharvari Is Such A Stunner

Do you know Sharvari Wagh is late politician Manohar Joshi's granddaughter?

She stepped into the limelight with Bunty Aur Babli 2, which marked her debut in Bollywood, and will now be seen in John Abraham's Vedaa.

She's among tinsel town's most well-dressed women and her irresistible fashion makes her hugely popular with Gen Z.

Here are some of her best outfits from the recent past.

IMAGE: Sharvari's got the Marathi mugli memo all right.

IMAGE: She puts her spin on floral prints and comfy dressing.

IMAGE: When you're in holiday mode, a bright yellow swimsuit is your perfect companion.

IMAGE: It doesn't take too much effort on her part to look party-ready.

IMAGE: How cute does she look in the classic blue and black combo!

IMAGE: Summer is all about enjoying mangoes and dolling up in pretty dresses.

IMAGE: Sweet in purple.