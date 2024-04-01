News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Confident, Classy Kriti

Confident, Classy Kriti

By REDIFF STYLE
April 01, 2024 12:56 IST
Is there anything National Award winner Kriti Sanon can't achieve in the fashion department?  

There's something alag about her style. 

Her wardrobe is young, fun and bold and she oozes sharp, smart, girl boss vibes. 

Kriti -- whose performance in both Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been much appreciated -- never settles for the ordinary or conforms to fashion stereotypes. 

IMAGE: White bodycon? We totally heart your style, dear Kriti.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: When a lovely, traditional salwar kameez is made even more exquisite by its dupatta. Kriti, clearly, is a seriously stylish girl with an enviable desi wardrobe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her retro style will confuse you about who's hotter: the sun or Kriti! 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Skechers India/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She loves her knits as much as she adores colours. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram and Hyphen/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Floral vibes are so her type and this stunning Magda Butrym dress is pretty mod. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She'll slay the night away in these Gauge 81 separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
