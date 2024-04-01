Confident, Classy Kriti

Is there anything National Award winner Kriti Sanon can't achieve in the fashion department?

There's something alag about her style.

Her wardrobe is young, fun and bold and she oozes sharp, smart, girl boss vibes.

Kriti -- whose performance in both Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been much appreciated -- never settles for the ordinary or conforms to fashion stereotypes.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: White bodycon? We totally heart your style, dear Kriti.

IMAGE: When a lovely, traditional salwar kameez is made even more exquisite by its dupatta. Kriti, clearly, is a seriously stylish girl with an enviable desi wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Her retro style will confuse you about who's hotter: the sun or Kriti!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Skechers India/Instagram

IMAGE: She loves her knits as much as she adores colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram and Hyphen/Instagram

IMAGE: Floral vibes are so her type and this stunning Magda Butrym dress is pretty mod.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram