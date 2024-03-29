What Niharika Absolutely Loves...

Social media influencer, digital creator and entrepreneur Niharika N M is happiest when she is at home.
In an interview with Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, she reveals her favourite go-to style, her favourite travel destination in India and her fashion mantras.
And she has some important advice for social media influencers as well.
What do you tell yourself before you step on stage?
'Nobody is watching you' because I don't want to see people's faces and freak out.
Your fashion mantras
Be comfortable and uncomfortable as well if that's going to make you feel confident.
Beauty is pain, just go with it.
Pyjamas are great for any occasion; I'd fight with anyone who says otherwise.
What's your go-to style?
Joggers, a cropped top, shoes and a jacket, if it's comfortable.
Make-up mistakes to avoid during the summer
Don't apply too much product. Your face will start melting.
Favourite summer destination in India
Bengaluru; it's cooler compared to other cities.
Advice to influencers
Don't try to replicate somebody else. Just be yourself.
Don't steal (ideas).
What would you wear on a hot date?
Never really had to think about it because I've never had one.
Maybe something that my date will find hot.