Skirt Style Queens: Shanaya, Pashmina, Rasha....

From playful pinks to sleek leather, we’re talking about skirts that make a statement.

And what better day to celebrate skirts than March 10, Skirt Day? It was initially celebrated in the United States but is now gaining popularity across the globe.

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan serves major flirt vibes in a short pink satin skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani knows how to turn heads with her faux leather skirt and matching trench coat; talk about power dressing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

IMAGE: Kamya Choudhary is all about confidence in a bold latex mini. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamya Choudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday knows how to keep things fun in a rose-printed top and mini skirt combo; a perfect mix of sweet and sassy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Sophisticated and bold... that's Kriti Sanon's formal monochrome statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar is keeping it chic with a white shirt tucked into a textured black skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

corpcore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan's pastel blue shirt and black pencil skirt are classic

IMAGE: Malaika Arora's textured skirt, peephole top and sleek jacket is as edgy as it gets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor looks effortlessly stylish in her black and white coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES