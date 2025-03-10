HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Skirt Style Queens: Shanaya, Pashmina, Rasha....

Skirt Style Queens: Shanaya, Pashmina, Rasha....

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 11:20 IST

x

From playful pinks to sleek leather, we’re talking about skirts that make a statement.

And what better day to celebrate skirts than March 10, Skirt Day? It was initially celebrated in the United States but is now gaining popularity across the globe.

Pashmina Roshan

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan serves major flirt vibes in a short pink satin skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

 

Rasha Thadani

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani knows how to turn heads with her faux leather skirt and matching trench coat; talk about power dressing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

 

Kamya Choudhary

IMAGE: Kamya Choudhary is all about confidence in a bold latex mini. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamya Choudhary/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday knows how to keep things fun in a rose-printed top and mini skirt combo; a perfect mix of sweet and sassy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Sophisticated and bold... that's Kriti Sanon's formal monochrome statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar is keeping it chic with a white shirt tucked into a textured black skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan's pastel blue shirt and black pencil skirt are classic corpcore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Malaika Arora

IMAGE: Malaika Arora's textured skirt, peephole top and sleek jacket is as edgy as it gets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor looks effortlessly stylish in her black and white coords. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Kriti, Rashmika Are Obsessing Over...
Kriti, Rashmika Are Obsessing Over...
Who's Suhana Hanging Out With?
Who's Suhana Hanging Out With?
Alaviaa, Deepika Have This In Common
Alaviaa, Deepika Have This In Common
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

webstory image 2

The Man Behind India's Batting Revival

webstory image 3

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

VIDEOS

Mumbai celebrates India's Champions Trophy triumph0:33

Mumbai celebrates India's Champions Trophy triumph

Street celebrations after India win Champions Trophy final10:59

Street celebrations after India win Champions Trophy final

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at IIFA Green Carpet1:57

Kareena stuns in silver and blue shade shimmery gown at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD