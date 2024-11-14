News
Kiara, Suhana, Kareena: Three Generations In A Frame!

Kiara, Suhana, Kareena: Three Generations In A Frame!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 14, 2024 17:43 IST
Tira, the beauty retail chain of Reliance Retail, recently unveiled its luxury flagship store today at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

The glitzy event was attended by some of the most stylish personalities in the entertainment business.

Take a look at the stars who stole the limelight.

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

All photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan -- each from a different generation -- looked absolutely S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G, rocking their individual take on monochrome fashion!

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Nita Ambani was all praise for daughter Isha Ambani's continuous efforts towards reinventing the retail fashion space.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Bebo shone in a black vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002 dress by Tom Ford, accessorising it with a studded statement necklace and a couple of big rocks on her fingers.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Shriya Saran, who seems to be mastering the art of ageing in reverse, looked spritely in a yellow sequinned top and midi.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

For Kiara Advani, the face of Tira Beauty, it was luxurious red all the way; she paired her red Valentino blazer top with shorts and envy-worthy Christian Louboutin pumps.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Doesn't Tripti Dimri look like a pataka in this red dress? Reminded us of the time Deepika floored us in latex!

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Love the way Suhana Khan accentuates her curves in blue co-ords! What do you think?

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Nita Ambani's popcorn inspired Chanel bag from the brand's Fall Winter 2025 collection was grist for the gossip mill. Can you guess how much it costs?

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao looked smashing together!

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in their casual and bling avatars.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Unless you are living under a rock, you'd know Shalini Passi from her eccentric fashion choices. Her alien-emoji handbag was quite the headturner!

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Neelam may have quit films a while ago but she is making a steady comeback on the red carpet!
See how she cuts through the monotony of her black layered outfit with a green clutch bag and studded accessories.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Sonali Bendre proves she's the asli diva of red carpet fashion.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

The self-confessed muhfatt Maheep Kapoor, who is also known for her bold fashion choices, joins the cut-out trend.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Roshni Chopra threw caution to the winds in a daring slit gown.

 

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Seema Sajdeh's toned frame and effortless style may give some Bollywood wives a good run for their money.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff amped up the cool quotient in a relaxed dress.

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

Fashion entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia nailed the purple look!

 

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan attend Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani's Tira launch at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, November 2024

And of course, paparazzi's favourite Orry Awatramani was at his casual best.

REDIFF STYLE
