Kiara, Suhana, Kareena: Three Generations In A Frame!

Tira, the beauty retail chain of Reliance Retail, recently unveiled its luxury flagship store today at the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

The glitzy event was attended by some of the most stylish personalities in the entertainment business.

Take a look at the stars who stole the limelight.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan -- each from a different generation -- looked absolutely S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G, rocking their individual take on monochrome fashion!

Nita Ambani was all praise for daughter Isha Ambani's continuous efforts towards reinventing the retail fashion space.

Bebo shone in a black vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002 dress by Tom Ford, accessorising it with a studded statement necklace and a couple of big rocks on her fingers.

Shriya Saran, who seems to be mastering the art of ageing in reverse, looked spritely in a yellow sequinned top and midi.

For Kiara Advani, the face of Tira Beauty, it was luxurious red all the way; she paired her red Valentino blazer top with shorts and envy-worthy Christian Louboutin pumps.

Doesn't Tripti Dimri look like a pataka in this red dress? Reminded us of the time Deepika floored us in latex!

Love the way Suhana Khan accentuates her curves in blue co-ords! What do you think?

Nita Ambani's popcorn inspired Chanel bag from the brand's Fall Winter 2025 collection was grist for the gossip mill. Can you guess how much it costs?

Patralekha and Rajkumar Rao looked smashing together!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in their casual and bling avatars.

Unless you are living under a rock, you'd know Shalini Passi from her eccentric fashion choices. Her alien-emoji handbag was quite the headturner!

Neelam may have quit films a while ago but she is making a steady comeback on the red carpet!

See how she cuts through the monotony of her black layered outfit with a green clutch bag and studded accessories.

Sonali Bendre proves she's the asli diva of red carpet fashion.

The self-confessed muhfatt Maheep Kapoor, who is also known for her bold fashion choices, joins the cut-out trend.

Roshni Chopra threw caution to the winds in a daring slit gown.

Seema Sajdeh's toned frame and effortless style may give some Bollywood wives a good run for their money.

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff amped up the cool quotient in a relaxed dress.

Fashion entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia nailed the purple look!

And of course, paparazzi's favourite Orry Awatramani was at his casual best.

