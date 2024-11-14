News
Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie

Palak, Alaya's Perfect Mirror Selfie

By SHRISTI SAHOO
Last updated on: November 14, 2024 10:34 IST
In a world where social media reigns supreme, celebrities have turned everyday moments into glimpses of their lives.

No trend has captured our attention quite like the mirror selfie.

Whether it's a casual snap or a carefully curated shot, these moments offer fans an intimate look at their favourite stars -- capturing them away from the polished red carpet.

They've perfected this into an art, using their mirrors as a canvas for self-expression, confidence and sometimes, unfiltered honesty.

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: Angling her face and locking eyes with the camera, Palak Tiwari creates a 'I-challenge-you' selfie. Her latex outfit, cute red horns and matching red talons add to the drama.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia gives us a sneak peek into her luxe lifestyle via her mirror selfie. Talk about that Jacquemus bag, Chanel earrings or the stellar floral coords.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana's GRWM (get ready with me) selfie reveals her love for diamonds with a splendiferous solitaire pendant, studs and blingy bangle.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria's washboard abs and tiny waist make an appearance in her gym mirror selfie. This Parsi beauty is giving us legit fitness goals.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Known for her goofy persona, Ananya Panday's adorable phone cover has her booth images with her BFF. When it comes to dressing the part, she lives up to her reputation in a sultry red gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor
IMAGE: A princess in her own right, Khushi Kapoor's mirror selfie reveals her royal bed and her love for shoes, fur babies and bodycon fashion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor
IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor knows black is beautiful. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

Alaya F

IMAGE: Fitness freak Alaya F often records her progress in a mirror selfie. She is definitely 'that girl' we all look up to!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
