HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Khushi, Kriti, Mouni Are Boss Ladies In...

Khushi, Kriti, Mouni Are Boss Ladies In...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 05, 2025 13:17 IST

Gen Z is shaking up the workplace wardrobe game and upgrading corporate style.

Say hello to corp-core, a fashion trend that’s chic and easy to wear.

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon slays in a sleek black blazer dress, pulling off those rectangular sunnies and killer high-top sneakers like a true style queen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri is serving serious corporate chic in her pinstripe half pants and matching jacket, with strappy heels bringing the heat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

Malaika Arora

IMAGE: Malaika Arora is turning the frame into her personal red carpet in an all-red suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram

 

Sushmita Sen

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen is the OG boss lady in her satin top, white pants and pinstriped blazer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni Roy adds a sassy twist with her pinstriped blazer and stunning sari -- talk about fusion fashion goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur pairs her striped waistcoat with sleek black trousers and gold stilettos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor shines bright in her sleek blazer dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor channels Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, with beige pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Radhika, Keerthy, Rakul... The Gorgeous Brides Of 2024
Radhika, Keerthy, Rakul... The Gorgeous Brides Of 2024
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025
Sukriti, Mouni Look Amazing In The Colour Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cheat Foods Celebs Love To Eat

webstory image 2

Can This Budget Make You A Crorepati?

webstory image 3

21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

VIDEOS

Delhi Election: President Droupadi Murmu casts vote1:37

Delhi Election: President Droupadi Murmu casts vote

Winter Sports Shine in Sonamarg with Exciting Ice Skating Event4:43

Winter Sports Shine in Sonamarg with Exciting Ice Skating...

Kejriwal with parents in wheelchair arrive to cast vote3:46

Kejriwal with parents in wheelchair arrive to cast vote

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD