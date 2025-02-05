Khushi, Kriti, Mouni Are Boss Ladies In...

Gen Z is shaking up the workplace wardrobe game and upgrading corporate style.
Say hello to corp-core, a fashion trend that’s chic and easy to wear.
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon slays in a sleek black blazer dress, pulling off those rectangular sunnies and killer high-top sneakers like a true style queen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
IMAGE: Triptii Dimri is serving serious corporate chic in her pinstripe half pants and matching jacket, with strappy heels bringing the heat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram
IMAGE: Malaika Arora is turning the frame into her personal red carpet in an all-red suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram
IMAGE: Sushmita Sen is the OG boss lady in her satin top, white pants and pinstriped blazer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram
IMAGE: Mouni Roy adds a sassy twist with her pinstriped blazer and stunning sari -- talk about fusion fashion goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur pairs her striped waistcoat with sleek black trousers and gold stilettos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor
shines bright in her sleek blazer dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor channels Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse
, with beige pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
