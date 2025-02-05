Khushi, Kriti, Mouni Are Boss Ladies In...

Gen Z is shaking up the workplace wardrobe game and upgrading corporate style.

Say hello to corp-core, a fashion trend that’s chic and easy to wear.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon slays in a sleek black blazer dress, pulling off those rectangular sunnies and killer high-top sneakers like a true style queen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri is serving serious corporate chic in her pinstripe half pants and matching jacket, with strappy heels bringing the heat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

IMAGE: Malaika Arora is turning the frame into her personal red carpet in an all-red suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen is the OG boss lady in her satin top, white pants and pinstriped blazer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Mouni Roy adds a sassy twist with her pinstriped blazer and stunning sari -- talk about fusion fashion goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur pairs her striped waistcoat with sleek black trousers and gold stilettos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor shines bright in her sleek blazer dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor channels Pantone's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse , with beige pants.

