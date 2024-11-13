Kriti, Rashmika Are Obsessing Over...

It's time to wear your attitude on your nails (and not just on your sleeve).

From red carpets to social media feeds, celebrities are taking nail art to new heights with rad designs.

These modern manicures capture Bollywood’s love for EXTRAA.

From stiletto nails to designs that push the limits of creativity, it’s all about showcasing your personality, one swipe at a time.

Ready to make your nails the star of the show?

IMAGE: Anushka Sen is leading the trend with her girly nails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Or you could try pearlescent pink nails with rhinestone-studded bows for a coquette core vibe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Nothing says luxury like a pastel blue manicure. And opting for almond-shaped tips creates a neat and sophisticated look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: A classic nude manicure can be elevated with smokey ombre accents, perfect for adding a edgy touch to your everyday style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Glamour meets finesse in this metallic and glitter fusion. A showstopping look for your nails for those special occasions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Let your sleek black nails hint at stylish green accents. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raja Kumari/Instagram IMAGE: Raja Kumari 's nude talons stand out against the green of her outfit and gold jewellery.

IMAGE: Nothing says confidence like a set of radical red nails! Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

