News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Kriti, Rashmika Are Obsessing Over...

Kriti, Rashmika Are Obsessing Over...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
November 13, 2024 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's time to wear your attitude on your nails (and not just on your sleeve).

From red carpets to social media feeds, celebrities are taking nail art to new heights with rad designs.

These modern manicures capture Bollywood’s love for EXTRAA.

From stiletto nails to designs that push the limits of creativity, it’s all about showcasing your personality, one swipe at a time.

Ready to make your nails the star of the show?

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen is leading the trend with her girly nails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Or you could try pearlescent pink nails with rhinestone-studded bows for a coquette core vibe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Nothing says luxury like a pastel blue manicure. And opting for almond-shaped tips creates a neat and sophisticated look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Anusha Dandekar

IMAGE: A classic nude manicure can be elevated with smokey ombre accents, perfect for adding a edgy touch to your everyday style.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Glamour meets finesse in this metallic and glitter fusion. A showstopping look for your nails for those special occasions.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

Sonakshi Sinha

IMAGE: Let your sleek black nails hint at stylish green accents. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

Rajakumari

IMAGE: Raja Kumari's nude talons stand out against the green of her outfit and gold jewellery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raja Kumari/Instagram

 

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Nothing says confidence like a set of radical red nails! Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
COMMENT
Print this article
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Gorgeous! The New Era Of Samantha
Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!
Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!
SC's big order on bulldozer action, lays down SOPs
SC's big order on bulldozer action, lays down SOPs
'Citadel Makers Could Have Done More...'
'Citadel Makers Could Have Done More...'
India Tests New Cruise Missile
India Tests New Cruise Missile
Trump picks Fox News host as defence secretary
Trump picks Fox News host as defence secretary
More like this
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Kareena Looks Simply Magical
Kareena Looks Simply Magical

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances