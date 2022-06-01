News
Gorgeous Camila Giorgi!

Gorgeous Camila Giorgi!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 01, 2022 12:11 IST
World No 30 Camila Giorgi's French Open run may have come to an end, but she continues to woo her followers on Instagram with her sensational wardrobe. 

Kindly click on the images below for a better look at the tennis champ's fabulous everyday looks.

IMAGE: Camila rocks this lovely lace dress worn over a white bikini. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Camila Giorgi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Camila has fun pairing this black blazer with denim hot pants. And what a chic look it is!

 

IMAGE: A silhouette that says 'look at me' in a rather elegant way.

 

IMAGE: Camila's look is sexy, bold and makes her look like the superstar she is.

 

IMAGE: Camila oozes confidence and glamour in a green bikini. 

 

IMAGE: How could we not include a picture of her on the tennis court, rocking these all-blue separates?

 

IMAGE: Pretty Camila at her formal best. 
She teams the black top with an eye-catching mini-skirt and knee-length boots. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Kajol or Karan: Whose Look Gets The Thumbs Down?
Jaw-Dropping Jewels From Cannes
Undeniably BOLD Esha
KK's death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part
Brijesh Kalappa leaves Congress, likely to join AAP
Recipe: Creamy Turkish Patlican Dip
#RIP KK: 'Thank you for the music'
