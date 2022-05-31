News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Has RED Ever Been This SIZZLING?

Has RED Ever Been This SIZZLING?

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 31, 2022 10:38 IST
These celebs are giving red a hot twist.

Do click on the images below for a closer look at how they played with the colour.

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra opts for this eye-catching red cutout monokini as she lounges by the pool.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raai Laxmi chose to dress in red from head-to-toe.
She teamed her sexy choli with a matching skirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nimrat Kaur makes her workout session look super-hot in red.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonarika Bhadoria paired her red jacket with a maroon skirt, lending her look a sophisticated touch.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shama Sikander gives an upbeat twist to her casual look by teaming her red cropped top with red hot pants and funky sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonnalli Seygall's red coat with faux fur uplifts her casual denim look, making it look uber-stylish.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza looks pretty in this romantic, modern-day silhouette.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor hits all the right fashion notes in her red track pants rounded off with a white tee.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

 
X

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
