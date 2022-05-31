Has RED Ever Been This SIZZLING?

These celebs are giving red a hot twist.

Do click on the images below for a closer look at how they played with the colour.

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra opts for this eye-catching red cutout monokini as she lounges by the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Raai Laxmi chose to dress in red from head-to-toe.

She teamed her sexy choli with a matching skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

IMAGE: Nimrat Kaur makes her workout session look super-hot in red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonarika Bhadoria paired her red jacket with a maroon skirt, lending her look a sophisticated touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

IMAGE: Shama Sikander gives an upbeat twist to her casual look by teaming her red cropped top with red hot pants and funky sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonnalli Seygall's red coat with faux fur uplifts her casual denim look, making it look uber-stylish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza looks pretty in this romantic, modern-day silhouette.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor hits all the right fashion notes in her red track pants rounded off with a white tee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com