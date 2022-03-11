News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Singers And Their Daring Styles

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 11, 2022 09:24 IST
Please click on the images for a look at celebs who aren't afraid to show some skin on the red carpet.

IMAGE: Content creator Madi B Webb left us blushing with her cutout gown that rode all the way up to her thigh.
Photograph: Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Singer Banks got creative in an asymmetrical black dress featuring a high slit with straps.
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Singer Karol G wowed in her flirty red number with ample skin on show.
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Singer Ciara looked like a walking piece of art in a cutout gown with side slits.
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Singer Summer Walker's white gown with full-sleeves and a high slit was pure perfection.
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Singer Normani won fashion in an embellished bustier and a sarong skirt with a slit on the side.
Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Country singer and songwriter Carly Pearce made a case for the thigh-high slit in a lilac ballroom gown.
Photograph: Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Walking the red carpet with her hubby, singer and songwriter Walker Haynes in tow, Laney Beville Hayes put her own spin on thigh-high slit gowns by teaming the off-the-shoulder silhouette with a matching bustier.
Photograph: Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
