Rediff.com  » Getahead » Shanaya Kapoor's Style Moments

Shanaya Kapoor's Style Moments

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 08, 2022 09:39 IST
Shanaya Kapoor will be launched by Bollywood big daddy Karan Johar in Bedhadak.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter interned as an assistant on cousin Jahnvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena before making the transition in front of the camera.

Please click on the images for a look at Shanaya's stylish looks.

IMAGE: The bralette and hot pants showcase Shanaya's fabulous figure.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This girl knows how to get her party look right.
Seen here rocking a satin off-white halter neck dress, with matching heels and center-parted hair.

 

IMAGE: Looking uber-chic in all-black separates.

 

IMAGE: Shanaya sparkled in a sequinned choli and a green sari.
She complemented the look with stunning jewellery and a gajra.

 

IMAGE: Watch her pout as she poses in white.

 

IMAGE: She knows how to nail the gym look without much sweat.

 

IMAGE: Shanaya amped up her style in these smart casuals including denim pants with flared bottoms and a white tube top. She completed the look with a vibrant yellow shrug.

 

IMAGE: Embracing a neutral look with a beige sports bra and matching bottoms. 
She rounded it off with minimal make up.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
