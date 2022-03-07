News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mira Kapoor is a STUNNER in White

Mira Kapoor is a STUNNER in White

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 07, 2022 07:51 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the best celeb styles last week.

IMAGE: Blending the old with the new, Mira Kapoor looked gorgeous in a white pre-draped sari with a long pallu that doubles up as a train.
Flashing her cute smile, she accessorised the look with diamond jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva in these fashion-forward separates.
She teamed her red-and-white mini skirt with an printed jacket and white heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt is continuing to wow all with her love for white saris.
For her latest fashion outing, she sported a white sari with lovely floral motifs.
Pairing the look with a strapless blouse, she styled it with metallic jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy looks lovely in this metallic skirt teamed with a black top.
Wearing her hair loose, she opted for subtle make up to complete the look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty's cutout silver bustier and matching lehenga are too hot to handle.
It's cute how she completed the look with a layered neckpiece and wind swept hair.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Sheikh was spotted wearing the ruched skirt, paired with a cape and hand-embroidered blouse from Ridhi Mehra's collection.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram and Fatima Sana Sheikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari dressed up her stunning off-the-shoulder green ensemble with stackable jewellery from Inaya Accessories.
The stunning gold plated necklaces beautifully complemented her pink lips.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
