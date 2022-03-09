Mouni Or Mira: Who Wore Tube Dress Better?

Mouni Roy and Mira Kapoor had a twinning moment as they were spotted wearing similar tube dresses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

A few days ago, Mouni shared a pic on Instagram where she was seen sprawled on the bed, dressed in a printed off-the-shoulder tube dress.

Flaunting her sexy side, the actress styled the look with bold kohl eyes and pink lips.

While Mouni looked ravishing in the dress, it was hard to ignore the fact that Mira was spotted wearing the same dress at husband Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash, below.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Upping the cuteness quotient in the printed silhouette, Mira looked gorgeous as she teamed the look with gold hoops on her ears and an adorable smile.

Wearing her hair open, she kept her look minimal yet chic.

We ask you, dear readers who wore the printed tube dress better.

Take the poll given below and let us know who gets your vote.