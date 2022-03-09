News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mouni Or Mira: Who Wore Tube Dress Better?

Mouni Or Mira: Who Wore Tube Dress Better?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 09, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mouni Roy and Mira Kapoor had a twinning moment as they were spotted wearing similar tube dresses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

A few days ago, Mouni shared a pic on Instagram where she was seen sprawled on the bed, dressed in a printed off-the-shoulder tube dress.

Flaunting her sexy side, the actress styled the look with bold kohl eyes and pink lips.

While Mouni looked ravishing in the dress, it was hard to ignore the fact that Mira was spotted wearing the same dress at husband Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash, below.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Upping the cuteness quotient in the printed silhouette, Mira looked gorgeous as she teamed the look with gold hoops on her ears and an adorable smile.

Wearing her hair open, she kept her look minimal yet chic.

We ask you, dear readers who wore the printed tube dress better.

Take the poll given below and let us know who gets your vote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Hey Hardik! Natasa Is Amazing in Black
Hey Hardik! Natasa Is Amazing in Black
Why Bollywood Loves Arpita Mehta
Why Bollywood Loves Arpita Mehta
Elnaaz Norouzi's Cute, Casual Style
Elnaaz Norouzi's Cute, Casual Style
Russia now global economic pariah: US after sanctions
Russia now global economic pariah: US after sanctions
Exit polls should be banned, says Sukhbir Badal
Exit polls should be banned, says Sukhbir Badal
Women's WC: West Indies stun champions England
Women's WC: West Indies stun champions England
Like Shibani, Anushka, Ananya's Sneaker Fashion
Like Shibani, Anushka, Ananya's Sneaker Fashion

More like this

Shanaya Kapoor's Style Moments

Shanaya Kapoor's Style Moments

Rhea Shimmers In Silver

Rhea Shimmers In Silver

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances