Neha Bhasin's Edgy Style

IMAGE: Neha dressed from head-to-toe in gold.
She matched her figure-hugging gold dress with sequinned boots.
IMAGE: Neha's look is a fun take on formal dressing.
She paired the purple pants with a matching unbuttoned skirt, and rounded off the look with a black corset and a metal studded black choker.
IMAGE: If you can look past that shiny halter-neck top and jazzy skirt, you'll notice her scorpion tattoo.
IMAGE: Hi there! This looks proved to be both playful and comfortable.
IMAGE: Flaunting her curves in athleisure separates.
IMAGE: Neha pulling all fashionable stops in this black tube top, matching mini skirt, olive green cropped jacket and gold heels.
IMAGE: Her pink brocade pantsuit is too hot to handle.
IMAGE: Taking her penchant for bold dressing a step further with this look.
