Rediff.com  » Getahead » Neha Bhasin's Edgy Style

Neha Bhasin's Edgy Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 10, 2022 08:40 IST
Please click on the images for a look at Neha Bhasin's eye-catching wardrobe.

IMAGE: Neha dressed from head-to-toe in gold.
She matched her figure-hugging gold dress with sequinned boots.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Bhasin/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha's look is a fun take on formal dressing.
She paired the purple pants with a matching unbuttoned skirt, and rounded off the look with a black corset and a metal studded black choker.

 

IMAGE: If you can look past that shiny halter-neck top and jazzy skirt, you'll notice her scorpion tattoo.

 

IMAGE: Hi there! This looks proved to be both playful and comfortable.

 

IMAGE: Flaunting her curves in athleisure separates.

 

IMAGE: Neha pulling all fashionable stops in this black tube top, matching mini skirt, olive green cropped jacket and gold heels.

 

IMAGE: Her pink brocade pantsuit is too hot to handle.

 

IMAGE: Taking her penchant for bold dressing a step further with this look.

 Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
