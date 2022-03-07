News
Backstage Pics From Paris Fashion Week

Backstage Pics From Paris Fashion Week

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 07, 2022 12:59 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the behind-the-scenes action from Paris Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Lila Moss gives photographers a glimpse of her look prior to the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Looking fierce! This model is all set to strode the ramp.
Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A model gets ready for the Pressiat Womenswear show.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: It's selfie time!
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Stylists prepare a model backstage.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dancers perform backstage prior to the Balmain Womenswear show.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Balmain models sported slick hairstyles.
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Models try out the clothes for the MS Glow Presents Leanne Marshall FW 22 Collection.
Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
