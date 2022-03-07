Backstage Pics From Paris Fashion Week

Please click on the images for a look at the behind-the-scenes action from Paris Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Lila Moss gives photographers a glimpse of her look prior to the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Looking fierce! This model is all set to strode the ramp.

Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: A model gets ready for the Pressiat Womenswear show.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: It's selfie time!

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Stylists prepare a model backstage.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

IMAGE: Dancers perform backstage prior to the Balmain Womenswear show.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Balmain models sported slick hairstyles.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Models try out the clothes for the MS Glow Presents Leanne Marshall FW 22 Collection.

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

