When she smiles, you want to smile right back.

She oozes oomph when she dances to sultry numbers but can pull off the cute, innocent look with ease as well.

As for her outfits, is there anything Jacqueline Fernandez does not look good in?

IMAGE: Why settle for a laal sari when you can jazz it up with ruffles, faux feathers and a smile that can melt hearts?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

IMAGE: She never fails to impress, even with a messy hairdo... because she's wearing YSL on her feet.

IMAGE: The fashion chameleon turns to lace when she wants to slay in all-black.

IMAGE: A high-octane look in royal blue.

IMAGE: She can be a rule-breaker in spandex too.