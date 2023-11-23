Ravishing Khushalii!

Khushalii Kumar is a cutie pie who will give you mermaid vibes with her rangeen wardrobe.

She essays the role of Tara Salgaonkar, a commercial diver, in Starfish which releases in theatres tomorrow.

The actor -- she's T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar's sister -- may not always dress like Ariel but she does know how to transform into a glittery sea princess.

IMAGE: Khushalii showcases her love for the underwater theme in a self-designed, textured dress with embellished aquatic creatures... including those dazzling starfish earrings!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushalii Kumar/Instagram

IMAGE: She is a floral dream wrapped in lilac.

IMAGE: With an ensemble like that, Khushalii's bound to set the party meter ringing everywhere she goes.

IMAGE: How can one not be drawn to the allure of the beach, especially if Khushalii shows up smoldering in a red striped bikini?

IMAGE: Khushalii's ready to rule the waves in her skort (that's what a skirt-cum-shorts combo is called), sports bra and a rather unusual oversized shirt.

IMAGE: She has a treasure trove of 'beachy' outfits tucked into her closet.

IMAGE: She gives off hot girl vibes in a black and pink bathing suit.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com