And That's Nimrat's Favourite!

Nimrat Kaur is a die-hard believer in comfort clothing.
She can live all day in her coordinating sports bra and tights, a tried-and-tested workout look.
Her fashion-forward gym wear is a fun addition to her wardrobe and she has got fans guessing as to how many pairs she actually owns.
IMAGE: When in doubt, Nimrat slips into her leggings and a sports bra.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram
IMAGE: A 'nature junkie', she is 'Monday blues ready' all the time.
IMAGE: The backdrop is out of this world but that does not distract this tangerine beauty from her daily yoga routine.
IMAGE: She's got clever styling tricks up her sleeve all the time.
When Nimrat steps out to splash around in the rain, she throws on a long jacket and gumboots.
IMAGE: Nimrat, there's a question that needs to be asked! Do you have a PhD in athleisure?
IMAGE: A natural beauty, she glows in red.