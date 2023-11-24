And That's Nimrat's Favourite!

Nimrat Kaur is a die-hard believer in comfort clothing.

She can live all day in her coordinating sports bra and tights, a tried-and-tested workout look.

Her fashion-forward gym wear is a fun addition to her wardrobe and she has got fans guessing as to how many pairs she actually owns.

IMAGE: When in doubt, Nimrat slips into her leggings and a sports bra.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: A 'nature junkie', she is 'Monday blues ready' all the time.

IMAGE: The backdrop is out of this world but that does not distract this tangerine beauty from her daily yoga routine.

IMAGE: She's got clever styling tricks up her sleeve all the time.

When Nimrat steps out to splash around in the rain, she throws on a long jacket and gumboots.

IMAGE: Nimrat, there's a question that needs to be asked! Do you have a PhD in athleisure?

IMAGE: A natural beauty, she glows in red.