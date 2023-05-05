Star Wars Queen Natasha Poonawalla Wows Folks in New York

Natasha Poonawalla turned Iron Maiden for the Met Gala last Monday.

The businesswoman and socialite, whose family owns Pune's Serum Institute of India that manufactures the CoviShield vaccine, is obviously a major metallics enthusiast. Maybe metallica too, who knows.

Bedecked in a 'hand-forged metal bustier and a Sabyasachi handcrafted sari', her blinding, straitjacket ensemble, constructed from metal sequins, looked far from comfortable. She resembled a walking skyscraper, like Burj Khalifa on the loose.

Sharp, antenna-like shoulders rounded off the elegant anthropod look.

While critics felt the outfit was more costume ie dramabaaz than couture, Natasha being Natasha made sure her Met appearance was a memorable affair.

Neetu Singh was all love for the ensemble, Amy Jackson felt Natasha was 'an icon' on the red carpe. And Serena Williams couldn't help but comment: 'How on the world did I miss you?' :)

IMAGE: Think Natasha can be cast in the next franchise of Star Wars?

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



IMAGE: Winged eyeliner.

Nude make up.

Pointy nails.

Centre-parted hair.

Spectacular stuff, Natty.

But we wonder how much it weighed.

How did she sit? Or did she just walk the carpet and head home and shed the garment for comfy jammies and a bowl of Maggie.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Was she the Best Dressed Indian at the Met Gala? Would you agree?

She was certainly the funkiest.

Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images