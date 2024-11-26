Is This Kriti, Manushi's Fave New Trend?

All it takes is one standout accessory to transform your entire look.

And right now, as far as the celebs are concerned, it seems to be chunky chain necklaces.

With their bold links and versatile designs, these necklaces take you back to the hip-hop era.

From layering gold links to pairing bold chains with sleek outfits, celebrities are redefining how we wear this trend.

IMAGE: After making waves in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, fashion savant Kalyani Saha is on the style radar for her uber coolness. This chunky gold link necklace works beautifully as a focal point against a white dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyani Saha Chawla /Instagram

IMAGE: Tradition fuses with modern as Kriti Sanon styles a pink bejewelled chunky chain necklace with a sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra adds a chain choker to a monochrome ensemble for a high-fashion look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra /Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar wears a chunky chain, gold hoops and a sleek plaited ponytail for a polished vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar /Instagram

IMAGE: Surveen breaks gender norms by wearing a chunky chain with a tailored suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla /Instagram

IMAGE: Samiksha pairs a sweetheart statement chunky chain with sunnies for maximum impact. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samiksha Pednekar /Instagram

