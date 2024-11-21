News
Tamannaah's A Beauty Beyond Words

Tamannaah's A Beauty Beyond Words

Last updated on: November 21, 2024 10:37 IST
Be it her acting chops or her public appearances, Tamannaah Bhatia always brings her A-game to the table.

Her fashion is as diverse as her roles -- always fresh, always fabulous.

Every look -- whether it's a sleek, structured gown at a gala or a perfectly tailored suit on a casual day -- is meticulously curated.

Her closet reflects her refined taste which favours timeless pieces that radiate confidence and class. This gorgeous star -- who will be seen next in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar -- proves that true personal style transcends fleeting trends.

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah wows in a pinstriped trench coat and a soft grey scarf.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Is this red or orange? Get your colour right, says this cutie.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: When you want to go true-blue desi, take notes from the OG style gansta.

 

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: This chain-linked cutout green gown is all about serving serious spunk with every step.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Like a cherry blossom in bloom, she's pure femininity in this powder pink dress.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Latex dress and drop diamante earrings -- are you ready to slay the night? Tamannaah certainly is.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Always on-trend; never over-the-top. Tamannaah knows how to keep it chic with this cutout gown.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: In this baroque-inspired ensemble, she is here to rule the fashion charts.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Purple used to be reserved for royalty but it's now Tamannaah's go-to colour.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: A hot pink lehenga and an even hotter back... was the palat pose ever hotter?

