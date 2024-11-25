News
If You Could Define Ridhima Pandit In One Word...

If You Could Define Ridhima Pandit In One Word...

By REDIFF STYLE
November 25, 2024 10:16 IST
Off-screen, Ridhima Pandit is a style icon, balancing contemporary trends with sophisticated flair.

Her fashion choices are always thoughtfully curated, making her a style-conscious celeb who knows how to make a statement.

On screen, she's looking forward to her performance in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

Ridhima Pandit

IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit looks breathtaking in a silver-grey mermaid cut off-shoulder gown.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

 

Ridhima Pandit

IMAGE: She declares her love for gold in a gilded net sari.

 

Ridhima Pandit

IMAGE: Elevating her white suit, Ridhima Pandit adds a touch of glam with a statement headpiece and bangles.

 

Ridhima Pandit

IMAGE: Ridhima glows like the night sky in a midnight blue lehenga.

 

Ridhima Pandit

IMAGE: Her choice of a flapper headdress paired with her sleek black tube dress is extremely stylish.

 

Ridhima Pandit

IMAGE: With subtle smokey eyes and a golden serpent coiled around her arm, Ridhima is ready to rock in a sultry brown bodycon dress.

 

 

Ridhima Pandit

IMAGE: When in doubt, she proves that sticking to the basics works wonders as she stuns in a classic white corset dress paired with statement pearl and gold earrings.

 

REDIFF STYLE
