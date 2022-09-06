Shraddha Srinath's LOVELY Girl-Next-Door Style

Shraddha Srinath has two rules as far as her wardrobe is concerned.

One, cotton rules supreme.

Two, comfort triumphs style.

The actress, who has starred in Vikram Vedha and Jersey, will be seen in Lionsgate India Studios' first feature film production along with Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal.

Meanwhile, here's a look at her effortless, fuss-free style.

Photographs: Shraddha Srinath/Instagram

Shraddha is a bright ray of sunshine in a yellow salwar-kurta with white embroidered floral motifs.

The tattoo under her collarbone is inspired by the album cover of The Beatles, her favourite rock band.

Dresses aren't just meant for parties and the red carpet.

The actress' loose cotton silhouette is great for a trip outdoors -- the colour will make you stand out in a crowd.

She rounds it off with strappy sandals, natural curls and her best accessory, her smile.

Shraddha stays cool and stylish by the pool in a red top teamed with a floral skirt.

The sunglasses and golden hoops draw attention to her sun-kissed face.

There's just one word for her playful strappy printed top -- cute!

Shraddha's relaxed signature style has made her a favourite among the Gen-Z, who flock to her social media feed for outfit inspiration.

Shraddha's mesmerising smile has caught the attention of her 9 lakh followers on Instagram.

The actress is all smiles in a blue sari, matched beautifully with temple jewellery.

Incorporating Indian wear into her everyday wardrobe is second nature to Shraddha.

The actress' kundan-pearl-stone choker looks lovely with her pink-orange-blue sari.

A bonafide sari lover, Shraddha wears her mother's 35-year-old sari.

The metallic earrings tie the look together perfectly.