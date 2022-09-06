News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mira or Sobhita: Who Wore The Striped Dress Better?

Mira or Sobhita: Who Wore The Striped Dress Better?

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 06, 2022 09:15 IST
It's not uncommon for celebs to sport the same look -- it happens more often than you think. 

A recent instance is when Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted wearing the same outfit as Mira Kapoor.

Both women looked lovely in the striped dress, but who wore it better? Do let us know in the poll below.  

Photographs: Saaksha and Kinni/Instagram

There isn't a dull day in Mira Kapoor's wardrobe. 

Her chic girl-next-door sense of style is very relatable. 

She proves she's the queen of minimalism in this striped Saaksha Kinni dress that she accessorises with beige strappy heels, chunky golden textured hoops and bangles.    

She steers clear of heavy make-up and sticks to brown lips and kohl-clad eyes. 

 

It's hard not to have a style crush on Sobhita Dhulipala who is known for her experimental sense of fashion.

She gives the striped dress a sexy spin with black heels, red nails and centre-parted hair.  

Like Mira, she opts for hoops and soft make-up. 

While both Mira and Sobhita's looks were standout, there can only be one winner.

We ask you, Dear Readers, who scored higher on your style chart?

Vote for your favourite celeb now!

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Soha, Kunal, Inaaya's AWESOME Twinning Moments
ADORABLE Yami, SIZZLING HOT Nora!
Fun Fashion: Sara, Khushi, Ananya Go Desi With A Twist
Mastercard replaces PayTm as BCCI's title sponsors
Cyrus Mistry's car was driven at 180-190 kmph
'Can NPS get extra tax benefit for me?'
Singapore to Oman: Lord Ganesha!
