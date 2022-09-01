News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Fun Fashion: Sara, Khushi, Ananya Go Desi With A Twist

Fun Fashion: Sara, Khushi, Ananya Go Desi With A Twist

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 01, 2022 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Think traditional clothes are boring? 

Or does the idea of wearing a graceful sari or a flowing anarkali worry you because you otherwise live in jeans and dresses?

Here are fun ways to give traditional clothes a modern twist.

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Singhal/Instagram

Give your festive wear an upgrade with vibrant kaftans featuring tassels and embellished necks.
Add a punch with gladiator-style flats and statement earrings like the ones PV Sindhu is wearing.  

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Singhal/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan chooses to wear her tie-back top with ripped jeans instead of the customary lehenga or sari.
Drenched in cheerful colours, this tasselled creation will get you excited about dressing up. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Arpita Mehta teams her basic black maxi with a jazzy bomber-style jacket. 
The designer transports us back to the time when a festive look wasn't complete without gold, mirror-work and all things bling. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shveta Salve/Instagram

Shveta Salve lights it up in a long black jacket, matching tee, shredded hot denim pants and gorgeous traditional metallic jewellery. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's fun sense of style can brighten up any day. 
Her blue chikankari tube top, flared pants and sheer, sleeveless shrug make for lovely festive dressing.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Jazz it up like Freida Pinto, who looks very happy in this beautiful Manish Malhotra corset-style bustier, palazzo pants and ivory floor-length shrug. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor adds a fresh, millennial vibe to her floral print co-ord set and pale gold mirror-work jacket. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Anupama's Love Affair With The Sari!
Anupama's Love Affair With The Sari!
How To Shine BRIGHT This Festive Season
How To Shine BRIGHT This Festive Season
Sari Style Tips From Rakul, Sai, Vaani
Sari Style Tips From Rakul, Sai, Vaani
Serum to launch India's first cervical cancer vaccine
Serum to launch India's first cervical cancer vaccine
Like Kareena's No Make-Up Look?
Like Kareena's No Make-Up Look?
HC quashing OBC order triggers UP's caste politics
HC quashing OBC order triggers UP's caste politics
How BSNL can turn around its fortune post govt package
How BSNL can turn around its fortune post govt package

More like this

Celeb-Inspired Looks For Ganesh Chaturthi

Celeb-Inspired Looks For Ganesh Chaturthi

WATCH: Makeup Tips To Look Like A Star

WATCH: Makeup Tips To Look Like A Star

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances