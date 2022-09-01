Fun Fashion: Sara, Khushi, Ananya Go Desi With A Twist

Think traditional clothes are boring?

Or does the idea of wearing a graceful sari or a flowing anarkali worry you because you otherwise live in jeans and dresses?

Here are fun ways to give traditional clothes a modern twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Singhal/Instagram

Give your festive wear an upgrade with vibrant kaftans featuring tassels and embellished necks.

Add a punch with gladiator-style flats and statement earrings like the ones PV Sindhu is wearing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Singhal/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan chooses to wear her tie-back top with ripped jeans instead of the customary lehenga or sari.

Drenched in cheerful colours, this tasselled creation will get you excited about dressing up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Arpita Mehta teams her basic black maxi with a jazzy bomber-style jacket.

The designer transports us back to the time when a festive look wasn't complete without gold, mirror-work and all things bling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shveta Salve/Instagram

Shveta Salve lights it up in a long black jacket, matching tee, shredded hot denim pants and gorgeous traditional metallic jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's fun sense of style can brighten up any day.

Her blue chikankari tube top, flared pants and sheer, sleeveless shrug make for lovely festive dressing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Jazz it up like Freida Pinto, who looks very happy in this beautiful Manish Malhotra corset-style bustier, palazzo pants and ivory floor-length shrug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor adds a fresh, millennial vibe to her floral print co-ord set and pale gold mirror-work jacket.



