Fun Fashion: Sara, Khushi, Ananya Go Desi With A Twist

Think traditional clothes are boring?
Or does the idea of wearing a graceful sari or a flowing anarkali worry you because you otherwise live in jeans and dresses?
Here are fun ways to give traditional clothes a modern twist.
Give your festive wear an upgrade with vibrant kaftans featuring tassels and embellished necks.
Add a punch with gladiator-style flats and statement earrings like the ones PV Sindhu is wearing.
Sara Ali Khan chooses to wear her tie-back top with ripped jeans instead of the customary lehenga or sari.
Drenched in cheerful colours, this tasselled creation will get you excited about dressing up.
Arpita Mehta teams her basic black maxi with a jazzy bomber-style jacket.
The designer transports us back to the time when a festive look wasn't complete without gold, mirror-work and all things bling.
Shveta Salve lights it up in a long black jacket, matching tee, shredded hot denim pants and gorgeous traditional metallic jewellery.
Ananya Panday's fun sense of style can brighten up any day.
Her blue chikankari tube top, flared pants and sheer, sleeveless shrug make for lovely festive dressing.
Jazz it up like Freida Pinto, who looks very happy in this beautiful Manish Malhotra corset-style bustier, palazzo pants and ivory floor-length shrug.
Khushi Kapoor adds a fresh, millennial vibe to her floral print co-ord set and pale gold mirror-work jacket.