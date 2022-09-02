News
ADORABLE Yami, SIZZLING HOT Nora!

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: September 02, 2022 10:07 IST
Meet the celebs who raised the glam quotient this week with their fun sense of style.  

 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Yami Gautam lets her lemon yellow dress take centre stage. 

The details -- from the peach heels to the pink lips and the cutout that shows a hint of skin -- are simple but stand out.   

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta channels Gossip Girl vibes in cool shades of blue.

She puts a chic spin to her casual trousers by topping it off with an ab-barring top.

Brown heels shape her feet. 

And that powder blue handbag? So cute!

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt knows how to dress her baby bump in style. 

Whether it's a pantsuit in the hottest shade of summer or a traditional floral gharara, the star's maternity fashion is worth noting.   

We can't take our eyes off her sweet orange dress peppered with greyish-black polka dots.

She accessorises it with thick golden hoops.   

 

 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Katrina Kaif's sheer two-tone embellished sari can easily transition from day to night without much effort. 

Just swap the pearl earrings for jhumkas and a heavy gold choker. 

The sari is great for a daytime wedding but will work well at a cocktail party too. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers

Nora Fatehi channels her inner diva in a silver and black embellished outfit. 

The actress looked ready for a chic party or a wedding in the perfectly fitted high-waist skirt, tasselled cropped top and matching jacket.

All it needs, and all Nora accessorises it with, are earrings and some delicate finger rings.   

 

 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sanaya Malhotra isn't afraid to draw attention to herself in a blue strappy dress with a fringed hemline. 

Nude heels and dazzling earrings serve as the ideal foil for the flirty silhouette.  

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
