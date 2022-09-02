ADORABLE Yami, SIZZLING HOT Nora!

Meet the celebs who raised the glam quotient this week with their fun sense of style.
Yami Gautam lets her lemon yellow dress take centre stage.
The details -- from the peach heels to the pink lips and the cutout that shows a hint of skin -- are simple but stand out.
Esha Gupta channels Gossip Girl vibes in cool shades of blue.
She puts a chic spin to her casual trousers by topping it off with an ab-barring top.
Brown heels shape her feet.
And that powder blue handbag? So cute!
Alia Bhatt knows how to dress her baby bump in style.
Whether it's a pantsuit in the hottest shade of summer or a traditional floral gharara, the star's maternity fashion is worth noting.
We can't take our eyes off her sweet orange dress peppered with greyish-black polka dots.
She accessorises it with thick golden hoops.
Katrina Kaif's sheer two-tone embellished sari can easily transition from day to night without much effort.
Just swap the pearl earrings for jhumkas and a heavy gold choker.
The sari is great for a daytime wedding but will work well at a cocktail party too.
Nora Fatehi channels her inner diva in a silver and black embellished outfit.
The actress looked ready for a chic party or a wedding in the perfectly fitted high-waist skirt, tasselled cropped top and matching jacket.
All it needs, and all Nora accessorises it with, are earrings and some delicate finger rings.
Sanaya Malhotra isn't afraid to draw attention to herself in a blue strappy dress with a fringed hemline.
Nude heels and dazzling earrings serve as the ideal foil for the flirty silhouette.