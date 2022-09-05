Onam Fashion: Sai Pallavi, Nayantara, Kangana...

No Onam celebration is complete without the lovely pookalam, the delicious Onasadhya and the traditional white and gold kasavu sari.
The humble cotton drape is a must and you can elevate it is with simple yet artful pieces of gold jewellery.
Let these celebs show you how it's done right.
IMAGE: Sai Pallavi knows her drapes.
She accessories the Kerala sari with intricate earrings, a matching maang tikka and gold-coloured bangles stacked up for maximum effect.
The white mogra flowers adorning her hair add a lovely fresh touch.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram
IMAGE: Parvathy Omanakuttan's handloom sari, the bright red blouse with zari sleeves, the traditional emerald and gold mango necklace go beautifully together.
She rounds it off with her beautiful smile and a shiny bindi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parvathy Omanakuttan/Instagram
IMAGE: Vaashi actress Keerthy Suresh knows that there's no better combination than the iconic sari and an elegant pearl choker.
The white gajra adds a magical touch to the heritage weave.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: One wouldn't imagine Kangana Ranaut in a kasavu, but she looks lovely, doesn't she?
Her sari has gold butti work; the blouse, a simple gold border.
She adds a pop of colour by using a gorgeous red on her lips.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
IMAGE: The red-beaded heavy gold necklace is a great addition to Mandira Bedi's traditional attire.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram
IMAGE: Namitha Pramod, who is acting a slew of under-production films this year, sticks to the white and gold theme.
The printed white and gold blouse is a nice touch. As is the tousled hair.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Namitha Pramod/Instagram
IMAGE: Anna Ben -- who brought the much-beloved Baby Mol to life in Kumbalangi Nights -- has a carefree attitude that seems to have made its way into her wardrobe.
She ditches the beige kasavu for a white sari without the zari border and choses to go with a black sleeveless blouse and a metallic jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anna Ben/Instagram
IMAGE: Nayantara, seen here with husband Vignesh Shivan, mixes comfort with ease in a beige sari that only has jhumkas and a red bindi for company.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram