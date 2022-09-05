Onam Fashion: Sai Pallavi, Nayantara, Kangana...

No Onam celebration is complete without the lovely pookalam, the delicious Onasadhya and the traditional white and gold kasavu sari.

The humble cotton drape is a must and you can elevate it is with simple yet artful pieces of gold jewellery.

Let these celebs show you how it's done right.

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi knows her drapes.

She accessories the Kerala sari with intricate earrings, a matching maang tikka and gold-coloured bangles stacked up for maximum effect.

The white mogra flowers adorning her hair add a lovely fresh touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

IMAGE: Parvathy Omanakuttan's handloom sari, the bright red blouse with zari sleeves, the traditional emerald and gold mango necklace go beautifully together.

She rounds it off with her beautiful smile and a shiny bindi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parvathy Omanakuttan/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaashi actress Keerthy Suresh knows that there's no better combination than the iconic sari and an elegant pearl choker.

The white gajra adds a magical touch to the heritage weave.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

IMAGE: One wouldn't imagine Kangana Ranaut in a kasavu, but she looks lovely, doesn't she?

Her sari has gold butti work; the blouse, a simple gold border.

She adds a pop of colour by using a gorgeous red on her lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

IMAGE: The red-beaded heavy gold necklace is a great addition to Mandira Bedi's traditional attire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

IMAGE: Namitha Pramod, who is acting a slew of under-production films this year, sticks to the white and gold theme.

The printed white and gold blouse is a nice touch. As is the tousled hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namitha Pramod/Instagram

IMAGE: Anna Ben -- who brought the much-beloved Baby Mol to life in Kumbalangi Nights -- has a carefree attitude that seems to have made its way into her wardrobe.

She ditches the beige kasavu for a white sari without the zari border and choses to go with a black sleeveless blouse and a metallic jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anna Ben/Instagram