Shine On Diana!

For many, wearing black on festivals is considered inauspicious.

However, there's little doubt that the arresting shade lets you to stand out in the crowd.

Elegant. Graceful. Classy. You just have to throw in a sparkly element, and you're set to make heads turn.

Diana Penty's shimmering combo for Indya x Giva reminds us of the infinite power of black and the reason why it's a classic choice.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani brings you Diana's best moments on the Bombay Times Fashion Week ramp.

Diana's glitzy black lehenga and spaghetti strap choli with countless sequins can give the basic black LBD a run for its money.

She perfectly demonstrates how to make the colour black a staple in your festive wardrobe.

Bonus points to Diana for styling her hair in a short bob with fringes falling over her forehead.

Dark kohl-clad eyes and brown lips complete the look.

Glitter, glitz and some drama! She amped things up with a delicate diamond necklace, gold bracelets and a finger ring in black and gold.

Doesn't she look like a queen ready to sit on her throne?

The colour pink is an instant mood booster and the low-key Indian traditional look is elevated with contrasting emerald jewellery.

This blue sequinned number will reveal your festive spirit from miles away.

Twin singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar perform live as models in festive-ready outfits take centrestage.