Elnaaz's Royal Look For Modern Brides

Amid the unrest in her home country, Iranian model and actor Elnaaz Norouzi has been putting up a brave face.

Elnaaz who has worked in the Web series Sacred Games, Abhay and Tehran, turned showstopper for Mumbai Designer Soniya G at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani reveals why Elnaaz is the perfect inspiration for modern brides.

Elnaaz looked regal in an embellished lehenga from Soniya G's Phool Khaak collection.

The concept was simple -- a flower that comes to life will flourish and perish, but the cycle of life must go on.

The nature-inspired collection featured floral elements and leaf shaped motifs in gold, red and pink.

Elnaaz embodied her bold spirit showcasing the long sleeved choli with a plunging neckline even as she covered her head in a printed kufi and a dupatta , beautifully blending tradition with modernity.

A printed sari from Soniya's collection looks tempting here paired smartly with a strappy blouse and matching purse.

The designer played with layered fabrics to create a distinct look for brides-to-be. The traditional headgear also got a fashion facelift with statement accessories.

Even for those who don't like to accessorise, the bright coloured outfits and detailed embroidery would be enough to make heads turn.

Soniya G, the talented designer who opened a new store in Kala Ghoda, south Mumbai, with her beautiful showstopper.