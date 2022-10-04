News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Elnaaz's Royal Look For Modern Brides

Elnaaz's Royal Look For Modern Brides

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 04, 2022 15:51 IST
Amid the unrest in her home country, Iranian model and actor Elnaaz Norouzi has been putting up a brave face.

Elnaaz who has worked in the Web series Sacred Games, Abhay and Tehran, turned showstopper for Mumbai Designer Soniya G at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani reveals why Elnaaz is the perfect inspiration for modern brides.

Elnaaz Norouzi walks for Soniya G at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Elnaaz looked regal in an embellished lehenga from Soniya G's Phool Khaak collection.

The concept was simple -- a flower that comes to life will flourish and perish, but the cycle of life must go on.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi walks for Soniya G at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

The nature-inspired collection featured floral elements and leaf shaped motifs in gold, red and pink.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi walks for Soniya G at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Elnaaz embodied her bold spirit showcasing the long sleeved choli with a plunging neckline even as she covered her head in a printed kufi and a dupatta , beautifully blending tradition with modernity.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi walks for Soniya G at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

A printed sari from Soniya's collection looks tempting here paired smartly with a strappy blouse and matching purse.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi walks for Soniya G at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

The designer played with layered fabrics to create a distinct look for brides-to-be. The traditional headgear also got a fashion facelift with statement accessories.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi walks for Soniya G at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Even for those who don't like to accessorise, the bright coloured outfits and detailed embroidery would be enough to make heads turn.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi walks for Soniya G at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Soniya G, the talented designer who opened a new store in Kala Ghoda, south Mumbai, with her beautiful showstopper.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI
