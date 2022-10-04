News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Shriya's Fun Way To Wear Florals

Shriya's Fun Way To Wear Florals

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 04, 2022 09:10 IST
Is that a flower, blooming in all its glory?

Oh wait! It's Shriya Saran, who proves that you only need to look like a flower to make a statement.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisighani trains his lens on the beauty who strode the Bombay Times Fashion Week runway for Designer Ridhi Jain's first-ever show.

This is the prettiest flower you'll see all day :)
Shriya's mermaid-style, figure-hugging gown had mingled patterns of flowers in brown, white and off-white.

 

The emerald gemstones, cast in diamond, glittered like leaves dripping with morning dew.
The soft fall of ruffles encircling her shoulders and riding down to her waist looked like delicate petals, and trimmings of the ruffles doubled up as hand gloves.

 

Her hair done up high on the head, Shriya looked like a bi-colour carnation fluttering in the wind.

 

The tulle on the hemline was an explosion of white, almost like smoke rising up from her feet delivering a romantic, dreamy, vibe.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
