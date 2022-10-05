Karishma Kapoor: Princess On The Ramp

Karishma Kapoor never fails to get it spot on with her bridal avatars.

Be it Shantanu Goenka's emerald peacock lehenga or Lashkaraa's embroidered statement, below, from their Garden of Serenity collection, Lolo knows how to champion individualism and serve up a real inspiration for future brides.

The resplendent dusty pink and pale blue traditional look was lined with a delightful sheer skirt in a sombre hue, boldly splashed with designs of embellished flowers that sparkled every time she twirled.

Giving her a mega dose of cheer was Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani who captures the movie star in action.

Karishma's divine one-of-its-kind lehenga is a master class for to-be brides in the art of minimalist dressing.

She skips heavy ornate jewellery and opts for simplistic crystal earrings to complete the look.

The oh-so-delicate traditional Indian wear is punctuated with beads, crystals and sequins.

Watch me twirl! Karishma makes us go weak in their knees as she sashays down the ramp.

The Lashkaraa collection featured several dreamy gowns fit to be worn to a cocktail.

Ruffled saris to please fans of pastels! The colour even dominates hair accessories.

Men, it's about time you tapped into the season's hottest trend: Pastel sherwanis with floral work.

No doubt the fashion world is falling head-over-heels in love with subtle hues.