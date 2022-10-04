How To Rock A Pantsuit Like Mrunal

Post the success of Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur has been winning the Internet with her effortless style choices.

Her reel life character put the focus back on breezy half saris, loose braids and winged eye makeup this festive season.

But who would have thought that the actor can make a pantsuit look so desirable!

Stunning Mrunal turned showstopper for clothing label Marks and Spencer at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani shows you how Mrunal -- who played a princess in her latest hit -- rocked the runway.

Mrunal Thakur is nothing short of a fashion goddess in this red and gold brocade pantsuit she wore from Marks and Spencer's Autumn Winter and festive line.

Opting for a minimal look, the pretty lady accessorised the outfit with a layered gold necklace and soft makeup proving that a pantsuit can well be worn outside the boardroom too.

Her buckled golden stilettos contributed to the glam quotient. Sleek and elegant, one would say.

From leather jackets to breezy skirts in prints and patterns, the rest of the label's collection featured a range of comfy and casual attires designed for men and women.

This model shows you how to turn a lacy bra into a cool fashion accessory. Simply pair it with printed bottoms, add a leather jacket and style your hair in a messy bun.

The show was all about mixing things up to create trendsetting looks! You can try the same with a sports bra teamed up here with a crochet shirt that doubles up as a jacket.

The menswear featured relaxed tees, jackets and trousers in earthy, neutral shades.

Clearly, Mrunal had picked the showstopping piece of the collection!

Do we still need to recommend adding a pantsuit to your festive wardrobe?