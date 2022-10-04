News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dia's 75-Day STUNNING Gold Lehenga

Dia's 75-Day STUNNING Gold Lehenga

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 04, 2022 17:15 IST
Seventy-five days!

That's the time it took the artisans to work on Dia Mirza's gold lehenga speckled with thousands of embroidered flowers in every colour of the rainbow.

The actress stepped on the ramp smiling, with her hair was worn in curly tendrils, quite unlike her sleek, straight, hairstyle.

She punctuated the look with a maang-tikka, matching earrings, a statement neckpiece, and a winning combo of red and green bangles.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures Dazzling Dia.

Dia nailed festive wear in a heartbeat with this lehenga, which is a departure from her usual minimalist style.

The mochi embroidery on her showstopping piece caught people's attention, and why not! It's not every day that one gets to see ensembles displaying such exquisite workmanship.

 

Soaked in India's rich textile and handicraft heritage, this awe-inspiring outfit can't be unseen.

 

The flamboyant, larger-than-life collection was an ode to handcrafted Indian wear.

 

A reverie of colours, textures and designs, each handmade piece had the same attention to detail.

 

Sticking to minimal accessories, Designer Jigya M let the clothes do the talking.

 

Is this a look you'd like to add to your style repertoire this festive season?

 

Jigya on the runway with daughter Kainaat, after whom the collection has been named, and her muse Dia.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
