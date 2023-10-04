News
She's Sultry! She's Sweet! She's Medha!

She's Sultry! She's Sweet! She's Medha!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 04, 2023 12:39 IST
Medha Raina's style is khatta-meetha.

She's got a sweet girl-next-door vibe.

But when she dresses for a night out, the Friday Night Plan actress makes a complete transformation.

Medha doubles up as a model and has walked the runway for Manish Malhotra when he completed 18 years as a designer.

She is happiest when surrounded by tall mountains or catching sunsets at the beach with friends.

IMAGE: Medha channels her inner mermaid in blue.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Rana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It is no secret that she loves butterflies. Medha has got the ink to prove it.

 

IMAGE: Say howdy to her cowgirl style! All that's missing is a hat.

 

IMAGE: She blooms away in a floral romper.

 

IMAGE: A picture of opulence in a Tarun Tahiliani off-the-shoulder gown, she knows how to look sophisticated in a crowd.

 

IMAGE: Her off-duty style is ever-evolving -- at times she is a vision in sequins and at times she can pass off like a schoolgirl.

 

IMAGE: A modern-day Princess Jasmine.

 

IMAGE: Her fuss-free ethnic style radiates festive cheer.

 

IMAGE: Another noteworthy way to modernise the schoolgirl trend?

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

