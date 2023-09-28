Who Is This Khoobsurat Kanya?

There's always enough and more reason to gush over Raveena Daha's wardrobe.

Right now, she is one of fashion's most exciting muses.

The 19 year old, who was a part of Vijay TV's Cooku With Comali, may soon be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil's season 7.

The Poove Poochudava actress isn't afraid of taking style risks and looks fabulous doing it.

Raveena can mix patterns like a pro, embrace ethnic styles and make a statement in the fluffiest gowns that make her look like a delectable confection.

She looks so good all the time that people are beginning to wonder if she is her own stylist.

Time to drool over her Insta-worthy style.

IMAGE: Ooo la la! Talking about painting the streets of Chennai in fiery red.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Raveena Daha/Instagram

IMAGE: Are we the only ones getting Saturday night dating vibes from Raveena?

IMAGE: The actress serves a one-of-a-kind looks in head-to-toe faux leather.

IMAGE: Just the kind of knock your socks off in gold look!

IMAGE: Take a cue from her on how to make a sudden impact in purple.