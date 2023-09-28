News
Who Is This Khoobsurat Kanya?

Who Is This Khoobsurat Kanya?

By REDIFF STYLE
September 28, 2023 10:59 IST
By REDIFF STYLE
September 28, 2023 10:59 IST

There's always enough and more reason to gush over Raveena Daha's wardrobe.

Right now, she is one of fashion's most exciting muses.

The 19 year old, who was a part of Vijay TV's Cooku With Comali, may soon be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil's season 7.

The Poove Poochudava actress isn't afraid of taking style risks and looks fabulous doing it.

Raveena can mix patterns like a pro, embrace ethnic styles and make a statement in the fluffiest gowns that make her look like a delectable confection.

She looks so good all the time that people are beginning to wonder if she is her own stylist.

Time to drool over her Insta-worthy style.

IMAGE: Ooo la la! Talking about painting the streets of Chennai in fiery red.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Raveena Daha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Are we the only ones getting Saturday night dating vibes from Raveena?

 

IMAGE: The actress serves a one-of-a-kind looks in head-to-toe faux leather.

 

IMAGE: Just the kind of knock your socks off in gold look!

 

IMAGE: Take a cue from her on how to make a sudden impact in purple.

REDIFF STYLE
