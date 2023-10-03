News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Gold Medalist Rutuja Serves Fashion Ace

Gold Medalist Rutuja Serves Fashion Ace

By REDIFF STYLE
October 03, 2023 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tennis player Rutuja Bhosale is a fashion icon in her own right.

Sassy at times, occasionally fierce, but always fun.

She's got a preference for extremes -- she mostly wears Wimbledon whites, but knows how to incorporate some colour into her life with bright, sparkly neon shades as well.

Rutuja, who won a gold medal at the Asian Games at Hangzhou in the mixed doubles along with Rohan Bopanna, has a gutsy attitude. When she's not smashing it out on the tennis court, she serves fashion aces.

In her childhood, she dreamed of becoming a teacher, but started playing tennis at the age of nine with her father's encouragement.

Sports runs in her family -- Rutuja's father Sampat Bhosale was a national-level javelin and track and field athlete, and she's married to Swapnil Gugale, a former captain of Maharashtra's Ranji team.

IMAGE: The feminine, lady-like top with exaggerated sleeves offers the perfect excuse to flaunt those washboard abs.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Rutuja Bhosale/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The winning white is a part of most of her off-duty looks, and when she's jet-setting across the world, Rutuja always turns to a trusty pair of denim shorts or pants.

 

IMAGE: She throws in a pop of colour while exploring the streets of Dubai and glams it up with shades and a chic handbag.

 

IMAGE: She doesn't shy away from colour when she's partying and is clearly a master of figure-hugging numbers.

 

IMAGE: Switching back to her love for classic colours like black and white while being a tourist in London.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Sharmila Nicollet The Best Looking Golfer?
Is Sharmila Nicollet The Best Looking Golfer?
Model or tennis star? Who is this PYT?
Model or tennis star? Who is this PYT?
Aww! Sania Turns Stylist For Son Izhaan
Aww! Sania Turns Stylist For Son Izhaan
Kerala Catholic priest joins BJP, suspended as vicar
Kerala Catholic priest joins BJP, suspended as vicar
Move to push firms away from in-house RTAs on cards
Move to push firms away from in-house RTAs on cards
Jaiswal ton helps India down Nepal to enter semis
Jaiswal ton helps India down Nepal to enter semis
Asian Games: India win historic bronze in men's canoe
Asian Games: India win historic bronze in men's canoe

More like this

Sania's Fashion Grand Slam

Sania's Fashion Grand Slam

Guess Who This Stylish TT Player Is!

Guess Who This Stylish TT Player Is!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances