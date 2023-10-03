Gold Medalist Rutuja Serves Fashion Ace

Tennis player Rutuja Bhosale is a fashion icon in her own right.

Sassy at times, occasionally fierce, but always fun.

She's got a preference for extremes -- she mostly wears Wimbledon whites, but knows how to incorporate some colour into her life with bright, sparkly neon shades as well.

Rutuja, who won a gold medal at the Asian Games at Hangzhou in the mixed doubles along with Rohan Bopanna, has a gutsy attitude. When she's not smashing it out on the tennis court, she serves fashion aces.

In her childhood, she dreamed of becoming a teacher, but started playing tennis at the age of nine with her father's encouragement.

Sports runs in her family -- Rutuja's father Sampat Bhosale was a national-level javelin and track and field athlete, and she's married to Swapnil Gugale, a former captain of Maharashtra's Ranji team.

IMAGE: The feminine, lady-like top with exaggerated sleeves offers the perfect excuse to flaunt those washboard abs.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rutuja Bhosale/Instagram

IMAGE: The winning white is a part of most of her off-duty looks, and when she's jet-setting across the world, Rutuja always turns to a trusty pair of denim shorts or pants.

IMAGE: She throws in a pop of colour while exploring the streets of Dubai and glams it up with shades and a chic handbag.

IMAGE: She doesn't shy away from colour when she's partying and is clearly a master of figure-hugging numbers.

IMAGE: Switching back to her love for classic colours like black and white while being a tourist in London.