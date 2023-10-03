Gold Medalist Rutuja Serves Fashion Ace

Tennis player Rutuja Bhosale is a fashion icon in her own right.
Sassy at times, occasionally fierce, but always fun.
She's got a preference for extremes -- she mostly wears Wimbledon whites, but knows how to incorporate some colour into her life with bright, sparkly neon shades as well.
Rutuja, who won a gold medal at the Asian Games at Hangzhou in the mixed doubles along with Rohan Bopanna, has a gutsy attitude. When she's not smashing it out on the tennis court, she serves fashion aces.
In her childhood, she dreamed of becoming a teacher, but started playing tennis at the age of nine with her father's encouragement.
Sports runs in her family -- Rutuja's father Sampat Bhosale was a national-level javelin and track and field athlete, and she's married to Swapnil Gugale, a former captain of Maharashtra's Ranji team.