Richa's Fukrey Style

Bindaas babe Richa Chadha is here to inspire you.

With her splendid collection of T-shirts with graphics and lines that will make you think.

Fukrey 3's leading lady lets her tee do the talking and she's never hesitant to get her feelings off her chest. The proof is in the pics.

IMAGE: What do you think of Richa's gentle reminder?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

IMAGE: Is this T-shirt an ode to the anchor of her life, Ali Fazal?

IMAGE: Remember the tee she wore in support of the agitating farmers?

IMAGE: Need we say anything more?

IMAGE: Samajdar ko ishara ki kafi hain, but here's Richa going all out to claim her place in the anti-social club.