Karishma Ka Jalwa

When you are a tall goddess at 5 feet 11 inches, everything looks great on you.

That's the case with Karishma Tanna who has been nominated in the Best Lead Actress category at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea.

The Scoop star is no stranger to stealing the scene.

'Forever a sari girl', she has been riveting fans with her exciting style.

Bold. Glamorous. Vibrant. Her outfits do check some major boxes.

Karishma is a fitness freak, who considers dance as her first love and she'll woo you over with her wardrobe full of relatable pieces.

No delicate fashion darling, she is a flats and sneakers kind of girl and can deliver truckloads of drama in her flattering outfits./p>

IMAGE: She's got the right outfit for that all-eyes-on-you kind of night.

The flirty tassels are perfect for burning the dance floor.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Trust Karishma to demonstrate consistent year-round style with flair.

IMAGE: She offers a fresh spin on bathing suits with prints and a missing shoulder strap.

IMAGE: Karishma makes the streets of Milan her personal runway.

IMAGE: When she's at home, the actress embraces comfort dressing.

IMAGE: The wind-swept hair adds an extra razzle-dazzle to her red cutout dress.

IMAGE: She brings retro style back in a two-piece with stripes.