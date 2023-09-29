Shreya, What A Beauty!

Shreya Dhanwanthary will win you over with her megawatt smile and mind-blowing outfits.

A chikni chameli in lehengas, prettiness overload in a sari, a sitara in dresses, the Guns & Gulaabs actress has a side hustle as a fashion sensation.

Remember her as Zoya in The Family Man? The roles she has played in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, Ladies Room and Scam 1992 are as impressive as her gulabi saris and sensational bikinis.

IMAGE: Shreya is an apsara in a bright, bold, oh-so-stylish shade of orange.

That smile can instantly light up any room.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram

IMAGE: One gulab to rule them all! The actress enveloped in a dazzling crimson drape.

IMAGE: She's got a soft spot for hues of red and maroon.

The kohl-clad eyes, winged eyeliner and red lips add drama to the dress that's a lesson in nailing sophisticated playfulness.

IMAGE: She's a real-life Barbie. When on vacay, she doesn't forget to pack her floral bathing suits and pose away!

IMAGE: Looking like 'a delicious fruit cake', Shreya soaks in plenty of Vitamin D at Kings Park and Botanical Garden in Perth, Australia.

IMAGE: Giving off fitness inspiration, the actress slays in a bikini with cute cutouts.