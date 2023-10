Shefali Jariwala simply loves glamour!

She shimmered down the Times Fashion Week ramp in a black and silver lehenga studded with sequins that could easily land on your Diwali must-wear list.

The sparkling skirt definitely added to her shine.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shefali's gram-worthy lehenga came with plenty of sheesha kaam.

IMAGE: Shefali is a gal who clearly loves her diamonds.

IMAGE: Still need an excuse to go all-pink this festive season?

IMAGE: A choli like this would go well with high-waist pants or a flowing skirt too.

IMAGE: Shefali is joined by designer Mayana from The Story Brand.