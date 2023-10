Elnaaz Norouzi makes pink look both sweet and sultry as she keeps the romantic looks coming.

Her Times Fashion Week outfit by Soho by Neelam & Ritika was the stuff of dreams and she teamed her effortlessly chic evening look with lashings of sass.



Photographs: Kind courtesy Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Elnaaz takes a coy shade and turns it into a colour of fantasy.

IMAGE: How does she do that? With a cleavage-plunging halter-neck bustier and a high slit.

IMAGE: Candice Pinto always looks lovely in black but it was the unusual shrug, which you can pair with any outfit, that really stood out!

IMAGE: Two trends to watch out for: White bandage top with loose, hanging straps and mini skirts with curved hemlines.

IMAGE: A picture of playful sophistication in shades of gold and black.

IMAGE: Designers Neelam and Ritika with their muse, Elnaaz.