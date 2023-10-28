News
The Undeniably Charming Malaika

The Undeniably Charming Malaika

By REDIFF STYLE
October 28, 2023 13:46 IST
The weather is getting cooler as winter sets in.

But at the Times Fashion Week, the temperature shot to an all-time high when a sequins-clad Malaika Arora walked for Yaksi Deepthi Reddy. 

IMAGE: Malaika paired the lehenga with red nails and a lovely diamond choker. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Who said you can't look sexy in a lehenga? You totally can, if it is as stunning as the one Malaika is wearing.  
 

IMAGE: The earrings maybe missing, but a traditional silhouette like this one will work like a charm everywhere you go. 

 

IMAGE: How stunning is this sari that draws inspiration from the bright blue sky! 

 

IMAGE: Subtle hues, floral splendour and soft textures came together to create this collection.  

 

IMAGE: Malaika congratulates the designer on her festive line. 

