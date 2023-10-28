News
When Aahana Felt Like Superwoman...

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 28, 2023 16:11 IST
Aahana Kumra made a chumeswari appearance on the Times Fashion Week runway. 

Watching her own the ramp in ruched black, a silver bustier and a flowing pink cape prompted fans to ask, 'Where is her crown?' 

The actor posted on Instagram, 'Runway ready and feeling like a superwoman. Proud and humbled to be the showstopper for @whistling_woods design students for @bombaytimes fashion week! My 5th consecutive year at the #bombaytimesfashionweek and this time it was for my Alma Mater!'

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captured all the action during Aiyanna Reimagined: Hype Edition, a show by Whistling Woods International's School of Fashion and Costume Design. 

IMAGE: That pink cape is fit for a Met Gala appearance!   
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Her outfit was part grunge, part edgy and very hatke compared to the other showstoppers.  

 

IMAGE: Badass in black! Not once did a smile escape Aahana's lips.

 

IMAGE: How many cutouts does it take to create a head-turning look?

 

IMAGE: Desi wear that's fit to be worn to a party. 

 

IMAGE: Pleated flared pants for men. Now that's a trend we'd look forward to in summer.  

 

IMAGE: Meghna Ghai Puri joins the showstopper on the ramp. 

 

