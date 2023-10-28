When Aahana Felt Like Superwoman...

Aahana Kumra made a chumeswari appearance on the Times Fashion Week runway.
Watching her own the ramp in ruched black, a silver bustier and a flowing pink cape prompted fans to ask, 'Where is her crown?'
The actor posted on Instagram, 'Runway ready and feeling like a superwoman. Proud and humbled to be the showstopper for @whistling_woods design students for @bombaytimes fashion week! My 5th consecutive year at the #bombaytimesfashionweek and this time it was for my Alma Mater!'
Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captured all the action during Aiyanna Reimagined: Hype Edition, a show by Whistling Woods International's School of Fashion and Costume Design.