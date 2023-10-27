News
Why Radhika Madan Is Her Own Fan

Why Radhika Madan Is Her Own Fan

By REDIFF STYLE
October 27, 2023 08:55 IST
When Radhika Madan is not sporting her red carpet-worthy outfits, she loves to rock the out-of-bed look. 

Simplicity is key when it comes to the Queen of Casual; she can live in her comfy, cool outfits all day long. 

Like her character, Tarika Bansal, in Angrezi Medium, she is her own fan. 

'Bombay ki baarish and ghar ki adrak waali chai' give her sukoon.

Her smile rarely leaves her face and, when it comes to posing on the beach, no one does it better than the pataakha kudi.  

Radhika also admits that every time she wears a sari, Desi Girl starts playing in her head. It's something she just can't help, she grins.

Born in Delhi's Pitampura, Radhika has made Mumbai her home; her adopted city's attitude reflects in her style.  

IMAGE: Sports bra on the beach? No problem! 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's got the memo right for a balmy day. 

 

IMAGE: Even at home, she doesn't hesitate to look her best. 

 

IMAGE: Want to know the secret to making an iconic pool-side pic? Bright colours and an amazing smile.  

 

IMAGE: Does dressing for dinner get any fancier?

 

IMAGE: She nails holiday dressing in adorable suspenders and a cropped ganji.

 

IMAGE: When it comes to relaxed wear, Radhika's the boss. 

 

IMAGE: A dip in the pool calls for the hottest swimsuit in the brightest shade.  

REDIFF STYLE
