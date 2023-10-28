Shilpa's Stylish Ada!

Shilpa Shetty will get you in the mood for traditional festive wear just before Diwali.

The beauty joined designer Gopi Vaid and Om Jewellers in celebrating India's rich, royal history on the Times Fashion Week ramp.

Dressed in a pretty lehenga in shades of deep red and soft pink, she mesmerised all with a heart-melting smile.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com trains his lens on the diva.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shilpa melted the ramp in a showstopping Gopi Vaid desi number.

IMAGE: Can you believe she is 48 years old?

IMAGE: Golconda Weaves was designed keeping in mind the festive spirit.

The collection's vibrant highlight were its gorgeous colours.

IMAGE: Take your pick! There's a look for every mood and occasion.

IMAGE: How could the designer leave behind the versatile and ever elegant black?

IMAGE: Model Iris Maity set hearts racing in a white and gold anarkali.

IMAGE: Shilpa takes a bow with Gopi and Bhavin Jakhia of Om Jewellers.